Pressure grows on third Vic MP over stacks

Pressure is mounting for action to be taken against Victorian Consumer Affairs Minister Marlene Kairouz over the explosive branch-stacking allegations against Adem Somyurek.

Mr Somyurek was sacked from the ministry and lost his membership of the Labor Party over the allegations and recordings capturing him using vile language against colleagues and staff.

The Age published more recordings on Tuesday involving Mr Somyurek's factional ally Ms Kairouz, which appear to encourage staff to take part in the branch stacking.

On the suggestion of an official going through membership forms, Ms Kairouz reportedly said: "I said to (my chief of staff) Michael (De Bruyn), let him do it because he's got 2500 of our members that he has to go through. They drop one, we put in 10 ... Always call his bluff."

"Marlene Kairouz's position is absolutely untenable, she cannot remain," Opposition Leader Michael O'Brien told reporters.

"Daniel Andrews has been the leader of this Labor Party for 10 years. This has been the Andrews decade of Labor [...] He's set the standard. He's responsible for this corruption."

Greens MP Ellen Sandell echoed the call for Ms Kairouz to go.

"Daniel Andrews needs to deal with those ministers involved, but also fix the toxic culture within the Labor Party," she told reporters at parliament.

"What I've seen in the media seems pretty damning and to be a sackable offence to me."

But government ministers say the appropriate action has been taken.

"What was appropriate is that the matter has been referred to the anti-corruption commission and Victoria Police," Deputy Premier James Merlino said.

Public Transport Minister Melissa Horne said Premier Daniel Andrews had "acted with utter integrity and has been decisive".

"The premier has been really clear that this will be referred to Victoria Police and also to IBAC. These are investigations that need to run their course," she said.

It's unclear whether Mr Somyurek will show up at Spring Street on Tuesday, with coronavirus restrictions limiting the number of MPs who can attend.

Allegations first aired by The Age and 60 Minutes on Sunday allege Mr Somyurek handed over cash and used parliamentary employees to create fake branch members and amass political influence.

Mr Somyurek denies the allegations and wants police to investigate the recordings used in the expose.

On Monday he was sacked by Mr Andrews and resigned from Labor before the party could boot him.

It is alleged staff members of Ms Kairouz and fellow MP Robin Scott were involved in Mr Somyurek's efforts.

By Monday evening, Mr Scott resigned from cabinet as assitant treasurer and veterans minister to avoid "distraction" for the government but vowed to clear his name.

But Mr Andrews stood by the two MPs who assured him they had behaved appropriately.

Mr Scott's resignation clears the way for Mr Andrews to elevate his parliamentary secretary Danny Pearson to cabinet after an earlier roadblock.

Mr Pearson was set to take over Mr Somyurek's portfolios of small business and local government before the party realised it had already reached the constitutional limit of 17 ministers from parliament's lower house.

There are also reports former Victorian premier Steve Bracks and former federal MP Jenny Macklin will head a review into the scandal.