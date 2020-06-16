National

Orkopoulos to face court on fresh charges

By AAP Newswire

Milton Orkopoulos (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

Disgraced former NSW Labor minister and convicted sex offender Milton Orkopoulos will face court over a raft of historical child abuse allegations.

Police allege Orkopoulos sexually and indecently assaulted two boys known to him on separate occasions in the 1990s in Lake Macquarie and on the NSW mid-north coast.

The 62-year-old has been charged with 15 offences including aggravated indecent assault of a person under 16 years of age, committing an act of indecency with a person under 16 years, aggravated sexual assault and causing a child aged under 14 to participate in child prostitution.

He was arrested by Lake Macquarie detectives at Silverwater jail on Monday morning and refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court via audio-visual link on Tuesday.

The former MP spent 11-and-a-half years in jail after he was convicted of 30 child sex, drug and child porn offences.

He was granted parole in December 2019, but was arrested in January for breaching his parole conditions.

