New cases won’t stop restrictions lifting

By AAP Newswire

Victoria's Chief Health Officer Dr Brett Sutton. - AAP

State health authorities are confident about continuing to ease restrictions despite 72 new cases of COVID-19 being recorded over the past week.

Victoria recorded 12 cases on Monday, while NSW had three and the remaining states and territories did not record any.

Only 17 people remain in hospital out of 382 active cases nationwide.

Victoria's caseload included a second Black Lives Matter protester and a family cluster.

The female protester wore protective equipment and had mild symptoms, making it unlikely she transmitted the virus.

Despite new cases being identified, Victoria's Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton remained confident of the easing of restrictions scheduled for next week.

Cafes, restaurants and pubs in that state will be able to increase their capacity from 20 to 50 patrons from 11.59pm on Sunday.

Patrons will be able to order a drink without buying a meal, but they will need to be served at a table, rather than the bar.

Non-contact sport will return for all age groups from next Monday, as will skiing, with the season to start from that date.

Of the three new cases in NSW, two were returned travellers in hotel quarantine and one was an Illawarra man in his 20s for whom the source of infection is unknown.

NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian reiterated her concerns about a potential second wave of infections and an increase in community transmission cases as restrictions are eased.

"Whilst we are doing really well, incredibly well, it won't last if people relax and if people don't stick to the rules."

In NSW, the 50-person limit on indoor venues will be scrapped from July 1.

Pubs and restaurants are among venues which will instead be guided by the 'one person per four square metres' rule, with the same change also applying to funeral attendees and venues.

Outdoor cultural and sporting venues with seating of up to 40,000 will be allowed to hold 25 per cent of their capacity from July 1.

Federal Health Minister Greg Hunt was upbeat about steps to address the pandemic, pointing to the fact there were now no cases in any aged care facilities.

He paid tribute to hospital workers, doctors, nurses, carers, cleaners and administrators for doing "an extraordinary job".

A Sydney aged care centre was one of the country's biggest clusters of cases and deaths from coronavirus.

