Pay rise secured for some Qld workers

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Opposition leader Deb Frecklington

Some Queensland public servants have secured a pay rise months after the government announced a wage freeze.

However it is unclear when legislation locking in the 2019 wage increase with full back pay, a $1250 bonus and a 2020 increase that will be deferred to 2022 will go through parliament.

The AWU, whose members include hospital cleaning staff and orderlies, announced the deal.

"The AWU has secured a commitment from the Queensland government to lock in your $1250 sign on bonus up front," it said in a statement on Monday.

"This comes in addition to the existing commitment to pay your 2019 wage increase with back pay until last September.

"Only a few months ago, the Queensland Government unilaterally announced a wage freeze, putting your pay rise and sign on bonus at risk."

The state government has told the Australian Workers Union it would pay the funds by July 1.

"We'll be making sure that they stick to this," the union said.

The Queensland Teachers' Union says it has been excluded from meetings and will ballot its members on how to respond.

It has left the door open to either striking, agreeing with the freeze or work bans to address workload.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said she would have more to say this week.

Meanwhile, Deb Frecklington has survived attempts from within the ranks of the Liberal National Party to end her leadership.

It's unlikely that will be the end of talks to topple her this week.

Labor could eye an opportunity to push a narrative of division, despite members of the LNP's parliamentary team throwing their support behind Ms Frecklington.

Some have turned their attention to LNP president David Hutchinson.

Fiona Simpson, member for Maroochydore, said his job with the party and employment as a property adviser with political rival Clive Palmer was a conflict of interest.

