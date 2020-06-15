National

Vic man refused bail over $1.2b drug haul

By AAP Newswire

Exterior of Melbourne Magistrates Court (file image) - AAP

A man who allegedly helped import more than $1.2 billion of heroin and ice hidden in speakers from Thailand has been denied bail.

Donovan Rodrigues is accused of importing the drugs into Australia with his wife, Rachel Cachia, and another man, Stephen Mizzi, between December 2018 and July 2019.

Almost two tonnes of ice worth $1.2 billion and 37 kilograms of heroin, worth $18.5 million, were imported, with the trio accused of "piggy backing" on a legitimate company and using fraudulent documents to cover their tracks.

Rodrigues, 39, was denied bail in Melbourne Magistrates Court on Monday.

He wanted to be released from custody in part because of expected delays to his cased caused by coronavirus.

Magistrate Donna Bakos said Rodrigues didn't meet the threshold for bail given the seriousness of the allegations and the strength of the prosecution case against him.

He faces nine charges, including importing a commercial quantity of drugs, dealing with the suspected proceeds of crime and interfering with goods subject to customs controls.

