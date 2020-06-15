National

Shared parenting laws confusing: MP

By AAP Newswire

The program for the funeral of Hannah Clarke and her three children - AAP

1 of 1

Violent ex-partners are using a confusing family law to pursue shared custody of their children, a Labor MP says.

Graham Perrett wants to scrap a presumption of shared parental care, introducing a private member's bill to parliament on Monday.

"There is a widely shared misconception that equal shared responsibility means equal shared care," Mr Perrett told parliament.

"This can incentivise an abusive partner to litigate their parenting dispute."

Mr Perrett said he was introducing the bill for Queensland woman Hannah Clarke who was murdered by her ex-husband.

Her three children were also killed.

Overturning the presumption has been a recommendation of multiple family law inquiries or reports.

Mr Perrett said since Ms Clarke's death, 20 other women had been murdered by their former partners.

"There were fine words spoken in the aftermath of Hannah Clarke's murder, but they ring hollower and hollower every day," he said.

Family law experts and anti-violence advocates have called on parliament to back Mr Perrett's bill.

Women's Legal Service Queensland chief executive Angela Lynch said the laws were confusing and easily misunderstood.

"In practice, the current system places victims of violence on the back foot in court, mediation and in their negotiations with the violent perpetrator," she said.

"(It) shifts the focus of decision-makers away from child safety and the best interests of children."

Small Steps 4 Hannah chair Laura Bos said the family law system could make a difficult and emotionally charged situation even worse.

"What we have seen with Hannah Clarke and her babies is that 'gaming' the custody system is one nobody wins, and in the worst possible way," she said.

Latest articles

National

Fresh child abuse charges for Orkopoulos

Former NSW Labor MP Milton Orkopoulos has been charged with 15 sexual assault offences allegedly committed against two boys in the 1990s.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic man refused bail over $1.2b drug haul

A man accused of helping import heroin and ice in speakers from Thailand has been denied bail by a Melbourne magistrate.

AAP Newswire
National

Shared parenting laws confusing: MP

Family courts would no longer favour shared custody for separated parents under new laws proposed by a Queensland federal MP.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Thousands at WA’s Black Lives Matter rally

Thousands have protested against racial injustice at Perth’s Black Lives Matter rally despite the threat of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire
National

Missing NSW autistic boy hitch-hiked south

A teenage boy with autism has been found at a Blue Mountains school after he wandered away from his mother’s car in the NSW Hunter region.

AAP Newswire