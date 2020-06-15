Mum of five won’t be deported, court rules

A mother of five will not be separated from her children after the Federal Court of Australia overturned a decision to deport her to the UK.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, helped kill her abusive stepfather by attacking him with a hockey stick and stabbing him at their Geelong home.

The then-teenager was convicted of manslaughter in 2002, but spared a prison term.

She was jailed twice as an adult for crimes including aggravated burglary, assault with a weapon, robbery, theft, stealing and bail offences.

Her visa was cancelled for a second time in 2019 after she failed a character test.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton refused to intervene and overturn the cancellation as he had previously.

The woman was set to be deported to her birth country of UK, leaving her five children - aged from three and 11 - behind in Australia with other family members.

However, Federal Court Justice Paul Anastassiou on Monday overturned the deportation.

He said it was in the children's best interest for the mother to remain in the same country as them, even if she wasn't their primary carer.

Four of the children live with grandparents and would essentially be left orphaned and risked ending up in state care should their mother be deported, Justice Anastassiou found.

The other child lives with their father in Western Australia.

The mother suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety, depression and is addicted to heroin.

In a plea to the Australian government to let her stay, she said she "wouldn't be able to survive in another country".

"I have lived in Australia since I was two years old. I'm now 30. I have never been overseas. My whole life has been in Australia," she wrote.

"I have no money whatsoever, I have no accommodation, no family ties, no job ... I'd end up in jail or dead because to live I'd have to steal as that's all I know how to do to survive."

Justice Anastassiou ruled Mr Dutton's decision not to revoke the cancellation of the woman's visa, as he did on a previous occasion in 2016, was legally unreasonable.