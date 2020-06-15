National

Man loses ‘body-in-suitcase’ appeal in WA

By AAP Newswire

A bankrupt businessman jailed for murdering his former wife, whose body was found stuffed in a suitcase in Perth's Swan River, has failed in his bid to overturn his conviction.

Ah Ping Ban was found guilty of murdering 58-year-old Annabelle Chen at her Mosman Park home in 2016, with a Supreme Court of Western Australia jury accepting he bashed her with a blunt object and used a scooter with a breadboard attached to move the luggage.

He was sentenced to life behind bars with a minimum of 20 years.

The former couple's daughter Tiffany Yiting Wan was cleared of murder but convicted of being an accessory and sentenced to four years and 10 months in jail.

Ban argued several grounds in his appeal, including documents regarding Ms Chen's wealthy estate, which showed Wan was the sole beneficiary, not being raised at trial.

He further argued there was a miscarriage of justice because the trial judge failed to adequately direct the jury it was open to them to find both of the accused not guilty.

On Monday, two Court of Appeal judges dismissed his challenge, while a third dissented, saying he would set aside Ban's conviction and order a new trial.

At the trial, Ban and Wan blamed each other in a defence known as "cut-throat".

Two fishermen found Ms Chen's body days after she was murdered but her identity remained a mystery for two months until Wan reported her missing.

