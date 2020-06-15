National

Taskforce to report on SA woman’s death

By AAP Newswire

Ann Marie Smith - AAP

1 of 1

The South Australian government has committed to promptly release a taskforce report into the death of a disabled Adelaide woman, who lived in appalling conditions while under the care of the National Disability Insurance Scheme.

The group's interim findings related to the case of Ann Marie Smith will be received by the government on Monday afternoon and be made public on Tuesday, Premier Steven Marshall says.

It has not looked specifically at the circumstances that led to Ms Smith's death but rather any gaps in the system since her care was transferred from state to national control.

"We've been clear from day one we want to have the best systems in place in our state," Mr Marshall told reporters on Monday.

"We want to make sure that people living with a disability get the very best service that they possibly can."

"We've seen all too often, in recent years, where there have been failures and we want to make sure that we are addressing those gaps that exist in the system."

Ms Smith, who suffered with cerebral palsy, died in hospital in April from septic shock, multiple organ failure, severe pressure sores and malnourishment.

Police have launched a manslaughter inquiry into her treatment and the NDIS commissioner has appointed former Federal Court Judge Alan Robertson to lead an independent inquiry.

Police said the 54-year-old had been living in appalling conditions.

"Unable to care for herself, she was living her days and sleeping at night in the same woven cane chair in a lounge room for over a year with extremely poor personal hygiene," Detective Superintendent Des Bray said.

"That chair had also become her toilet and there was no fridge in the house and investigators were unable to locate any nutritional food."

Opposition Human Services spokeswoman Nat Cook said she wanted the taskforce report to clearly identify who failed Ms Smith and what needed to change.

"The taskforce must also outline the measures the government must implement now to ensure something like this can never be repeated," she said.

"We cannot afford further delay. We need change now to ensure there are no other Ann Marie Smiths out there."

Latest articles

News

Council set to make Haven Mooroopna development decision

Greater Shepparton City Council received 10 submissions calling for a proposed 36 dwelling development on MacIsaac Rd, Mooroopna, not to go ahead. At tonight’s ordinary meeting, council has been advised to accept the development proposal submitted...

James Bennett
News

Council to decide Maude St Mall, COVID-19 funding.

City for Greater Shepparton councillors have been asked by staff to accept last-minute changes to the concept designs for the Maude St Mall. Council previously adopted ‘Option 4’ that went on public display in March, however it will now...

James Bennett
News

More than 450 requests for rate relief in Greater Shepparton

More than 450 Greater Shepparton ratepayers are on payment plans as part of Greater Shepparton City Council’s COVID-19 economic response.

James Bennett

MOST POPULAR

National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire
National

Thousands at WA’s Black Lives Matter rally

Thousands have protested against racial injustice at Perth’s Black Lives Matter rally despite the threat of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire