National

Police, IBAC to probe Vic Labor stacking

By AAP Newswire

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews after sacking MP Adem Somyurek - AAP

Branch stacking claims levelled at a former Victorian minister have been referred to the state's anti-corruption watchdog and police.

Premier Daniel Andrews on Monday sacked Adem Somyurek from cabinet after explosive allegations from a 60 Minutes and The Age investigation.

Mr Somyurek resigned from the party before it could boot him over the allegations, after the National Executive Committee of the ALP met on Monday.

The reports allege the upper house MP handed over cash and used parliamentary employees to create fake branch members and amass political influence within the Australian Labor Party.

Mr Somyurek denies the stacking allegations and wants police to investigate the recordings used in the expose.

Mr Andrews told reporters the issues canvassed in the reporting were referred to police and the Independent Broad-based Anti-corrption Commission.

"I'd be confident they have both the powers and resources, the will, and they are at arm's length from government and I think that is the appropriate step to take," he said.

Attorney-General Jill Hennessy wrote to Chief Commissioner Graham Ashton and IBAC Commissioner Robert Redlich on Monday.

"The programme and articles contain a number of serious allegations about the conduct of public officers," Ms Hennessy wrote.

Victoria Police has confirmed it will "assess the complaint and work with IBAC to determine how best an investigation might proceed".

