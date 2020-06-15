National

Man jailed after stabbing friend over $38

By AAP Newswire

Signage at the County Court of Victoria (file image) - AAP

A man who stabbed his friend in the neck over $38 has been jailed for more than two years.

Brett Nairn-Payne borrowed $70 to help make ends meet before his next pension payment came through.

He only repaid $32 and offered his friend, Phillip Freebury, drugs and a pair of sunglasses to settle the rest.

Mr Freebury didn't want drugs but was happy to take the sunnies.

After handing them over, Nairn-Payne stabbed the 38-year-old's neck with a flick knife at a Frankston boarding house.

"That is what you get for standing over me," he told his confused victim after the August 2019 attack.

Nairn-Payne then called triple zero and claimed he had been robbed at knifepoint.

He was jailed in the County Court of Victoria on Monday for two-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to recklessly causing injury.

The 30-year-old has a mild intellectual disability and array of mental health problems.

"Perhaps you felt a bit unhappy having to pay back money. But you went to see him, gave him the sunglasses and then stabbed him," Judge Michael Tinney said.

"There is, on any view of it though, an oddness to the level of violence and your explanation for it offered up to him on the phone on the day.

"There was actually a debt owed by you and you were not being stood over."

Nairn-Payne is thought to have schizophrenia and has received a string of diagnoses over the years including anxiety, depression, schizophrenia, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and drug-induced psychosis.

Judge Tinney said the man was clearly distressed but wasn't convinced he was genuinely sorry for the attack.

"You weren't a silly teenager, you were a mature man engaging in serious criminal behaviour," the judge said.

"Not everything is doom and gloom. I'm certainly not going to write you off but I have to be realistic (about your prospects of rehabilitation)."

Nairn-Payne was previously jailed for stabbing someone and his criminal history also included arson, theft and recklessly causing injury charges.

He must serve 20 months before being eligible for parole and faces deportation to his birth country of New Zealand upon release.

