WA mum avoids jail for girl’s ‘exorcism’

By AAP Newswire

Kylie Ann Weinbrecht - AAP

A Perth woman who repeatedly smothered her teenage daughter with a towel in a "terrifying" attempted exorcism, which only came to a halt when the girl's intellectually disabled twin sister intervened, has been spared jail.

Kylie Anne Weinbrecht, 34, pleaded guilty in the West Australian Supreme Court to endangering the life of the then 13-year-old girl in September 2018.

She also admitted charges of burglary and property damage.

The court heard Weinbrecht had been failing to comply with psychiatric treatment and regularly smoking cannabis when she smothered her daughter as a punishment for allowing mental health workers into their home.

Weinbrecht dragged her daughter into their backyard, sat on her chest and covered her face, later telling police she thought she had been performing an exorcism.

The girl lost consciousness three times and the ordeal only ended when her sister managed to pull Weinbrecht away.

Justice Gail Archer on Monday sentenced Weinbrecht to four years in prison but suspended the sentence for a period of two years, accepting that the mother-of-four's mental illness had contributed significantly to the offending.

She also imposed family violence restraining orders banning Weinbrecht from contacting her children for two years.

Justice Archer told Weinbrecht that by the time her suspended sentence expired, the twins would be aged 17 and in a better position to protect themselves

"What you did to (your daughter) was very damaging and she could have died," the judge told Weinbrecht.

"That event would have been utterly terrifying."

Two days earlier, Weinbrecht had forced the girls and her autistic eight-year-old son to help her break into and damage her brother's home.

The court heard Weinbrecht believed her sister-in-law had killed their children and hidden them behind the walls, something she also told her own kids.

Justice Archer conceded there was a "significant risk" Weinbrecht would reoffend if she failed to properly manage her mental health and drug issues.

But she noted Weinbrecht had been fully compliant with her bail conditions, passed multiple drug tests and was receiving mental health treatment.

A pre-sentencing report highlighted Weinbrecht's "genuine remorse" and stability in her life which made her a suitable candidate for community supervision.

"You need to stay off cannabis and you need to do what your doctors tell you to do," Justice Archer said.

Weinbrecht briefly addressed reporters outside court, saying she was sorry for her actions.

