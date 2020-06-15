National

Nationals MP in JobKeeper extension call

By AAP Newswire

Nationals MP George Christensen. - AAP

Queensland Nationals MP George Christensen has added his voice to calls within government to extend JobKeeper payments beyond September.

Mr Christensen said the tourism sector would continue to need support, pointing to businesses in the Whitsundays which relied on overseas visitors.

"It will be very difficult, if not impossible, to regear themselves towards the domestic market," he told parliament on Monday.

The JobKeeper payment scheme is a temporary wage subsidy for businesses significantly affected by coronavirus.

The Morrison government has said the subsidy will end in September, with subsidies in the child care sector already axed.

Mr Christensen also wanted government cash grants to businesses extended beyond September.

"There needs to be that absolute continuation of support," he said.

His calls follow Queensland Liberal MP Warren Entsch saying extending JobKeeper was a no-brainer.

Mr Entsch was responding to figures which showed the large take up of JobKeeper in his seat of Leichhardt, based on the popular tourism hub of Cairns.

