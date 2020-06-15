National

Livestock ship crew cleared of virus in WA

By AAP Newswire

The Al Kuwait livestock vessel in Fremantle, WA. - AAP

1 of 1

All crew from a livestock ship that has been stranded at a West Australian port for more than three weeks have been cleared of COVID-19.

The Al Kuwait docked at Fremantle on May 22, with 21 of its 48 multinational crew subsequently testing positive for the virus.

They were isolated in hotels, with one case deteriorating and requiring hospitalisation.

But the final six cases recovered overnight, and the vessel will be loaded with 50,000 sheep before its departure deadline on Wednesday.

The deadline was imposed by the federal Department of Agriculture as it granted the vessel an exemption to the northern summer live export ban, which began on June 1.

The exemption has been welcomed by the industry, but animal welfare groups are outraged.

The ban was introduced this year in response to thousands of sheep dying from heat stress aboard the Awassi Express in 2017.

WA now has only two active COVID-19 cases, with no new infections confirmed on Monday.

