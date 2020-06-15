National

War honour not a chook raffle: Tassie MP

By AAP Newswire

Federal Tasmanian Liberal MP Gavin Pearce. - AAP

Tasmanian Liberal and ex-army officer Gavin Pearce has accused Labor of turning wartime honours into political footballs.

Mr Pearce says it is not parliament's place to award a Victoria Cross to the late World War II hero Teddy Sheean.

"This is not a chook raffle," Mr Pearce told parliament on Monday.

A military tribunal recently denied Mr Sheean the posthumous award and Labor has been pressuring the prime minister to overrule its decision.

After initially refusing to intervene, Scott Morrison last week commissioned a review panel, but warned compelling new evidence would be needed.

Mr Sheean died in 1942 when the HMAS Armidale was sunk by Japanese bombers in the Timor Sea.

The 18-year-old strapped himself to an anti-aircraft gun as the vessel went down and is credited with saving the lives of 49 crew.

Mr Pearce said he had always advocated for higher recognition for the Tasmanian teen soldier, but procedures around the Victoria Cross were clear.

"In my opinion the prime minister has taken the right decision," he said.

"It is not this place's job to kick this around like a football, like a can down the road."

Tasmanian state politicians have for years pushed for Mr Sheean to be recognised with the country's highest wartime honour.

"There is no doubt that the actions of (Sheean) are worthy of such an award however it is not my place to say that," Mr Pearce said.

