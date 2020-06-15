National

Fresh child abuse charges for Orkopoulos

By AAP Newswire

Former Labor NSW minister Milton Orkopoulos

Disgraced former NSW Labor minister and convicted sex offender Milton Orkopoulos has been charged with more than a dozen alleged sexual assault offences in the 1990s.

The 62-year-old was arrested by detectives from Lake Macquarie at Silverwater correctional facility on Monday morning, a NSW Police spokeswoman told AAP.

Police allege Orkopoulos sexually and indecently assaulted two juvenile boys known to him on separate occasions in the 1990s at locations in Lake Macquarie and on the NSW mid-north coast.

Orkopoulos has been charged with 15 offences including aggravated indecent assault with person under 16 years of age, committing an act of indecency with person under 16 years, aggravated sexual assault and causing a child aged under 14 to participate in child prostitution.

He was refused bail to appear at Newcastle Local Court via audio-visual link on Tuesday.

The former Labor MP spent 11-and-a-half years in jail after he was convicted of 30 child sex, drug and child porn offences.

He was granted parole in December 2019.

He was arrested in January for allegedly setting up an Instagram account and not telling police within the required seven days.

He had his parole revoked in February after Corrective Services NSW officers told police he used the mobile phone of a fellow resident at the Malabar halfway house where he lives.

