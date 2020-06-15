National

Vic ministers questioned over allegations

By AAP Newswire

Adem Somyurek MP (right) - AAP

1 of 1

Two Victorian ministers whose staff were allegedly involved in branch stacking will keep their jobs while the claims are investigated by police and the state's corruption watchdog.

Victorian Labor MP Adem Somyurek has been sacked from cabinet and is expected to be booted from the party over branch-stacking allegations and "deplorable comments".

An investigation by The Age and 60 Minutes alleges the upper house MP handed over thousands of dollars in cash and used parliamentary employees to create fake branch members and amass political influence within the party.

It was alleged staff members of Consumer Affairs, Gaming and Liquor Regulation Minister Marlene Kairouz and Veterans Minister and Assistant Treasurer Robin Scott were involved in Mr Somyurek's efforts.

Footage shows Mr Somyurek on April 13 withdrawing $2000 in cash from an ATM, before handing it and dozens of party membership forms, to an adviser working for Ms Kairouz, who then delivers the forms and cash to ALP head office.

The advisor reportedly carried out a similar cash drop-off earlier in the year.

"Well, if he (the advisor) gets caught on the street, he'd better not say he's doing f***ing this stuff," Mr Somyurek is recorded saying after the April 13 drop.

Mr Scott also allegedly agreed to allow one of his parliamentary electorate officers to work on boosting memberships in key branches.

Premier Daniel Andrews has sacked Mr Somyurek from his cabinet and tasked Victoria Police and the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission with investigating the explosive claims.

But he says both Ms Kairouz and Mr Scott have told him that they have done nothing wrong.

"I have sought from them an assurance that they have at all times behaved appropriately. They have provided me with that assurance," he told reporters on Monday.

He said it would be "unacceptable" for ministerial or electorate staff to be used for party purposes.

"The appropriate thing is to let Victoria Police and IBAC, without fear or favour, at complete arms length from the government, conduct inquiries as they see fit, and we will await those inquiries," Mr Andrews said.

Latest articles

National

War honour not a chook raffle: Tassie MP

Labor MPs are politicising the war honours debate surrounding World War II hero Teddy Sheean, Tasmanian Liberal and ex-army sergeant major Gavin Pearce says.

AAP Newswire
National

Fresh child abuse charges for Orkopoulos

Former NSW Labor MP Milton Orkopoulos has been charged with 15 sexual assault offences allegedly committed against two boys in the 1990s.

AAP Newswire
National

Vic ministers questioned over allegations

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews says two ministers whose staff were allegedly involved in branch-stacking have told him they have behaved appropriately.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire
National

Thousands at WA’s Black Lives Matter rally

Thousands have protested against racial injustice at Perth’s Black Lives Matter rally despite the threat of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire