Fifth trial for accused widower killer

By AAP Newswire

Katia Pyliotis (centre, file image) - AAP

An accused killer who had her murder conviction quashed after a judge labelled her lawyer's questions "boring" is awaiting a fifth trial.

Katia Pyliotis is charged with the murder of widower Elia Abdelmessih, whose bludgeoned body was found alongside a tin of mangoes and a Virgin Mary statue in 2005.

Victoria's Court of Appeal quashed her murder conviction last month after finding she was denied a fair trial.

Justice Paul Coghlan was also admonished for comments he made about Pyliotis' then-lawyer Richard Edney.

The appeal justices said comments about his "boring" questioning of witnesses had the tendency to demean Mr Edney's competence.

"Comments such as these - if they are ever justified - should be reserved for occasions when the jury is absent," they said.

Three previous trials ended before a verdict.

Pyliotis' barrister Dermot Dann QC has foreshadowed a bail application for Pyliotis, who is not expected to stand trial again until next year.

He has also flagged a request to prosecutors to discontinue the case against her.

If a trial does take place it's expected to last about five weeks.

The Supreme Court announced on Monday that jury trials will resume from July 20, but only three trials will run at a time.

