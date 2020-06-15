National

Bones in Qld weir are ‘murdered’ toddler

By AAP Newswire

An aerial view of the Chinchilla Weir near Chinchilla. - AAP

Police have confirmed human remains found in a Queensland dam are those of three-year-old Kaydence Mills.

Police found bones at the Chinchilla Weir, about 300 kilometres west of Brisbane, in March.

They announced on Monday forensic testing proved they belonged to the young girl.

Detectives uncovered the skeletal remains days after charging Kaydence's mother Sinitta Dawita, 28, with her murder.

Dawita's fiance Tane Desatge, 40, was also charged with murder.

The pair are each also charged with interfering with a corpse and torture.

Kaydence was born in September, 2014 but had not been seen since 2016.

The charges stemmed from a police investigation that began in November 2019 into what happened to the little girl.

Dawita and Desatge remain in custody and are expected to front the Dalby Magistrates Court later this month for a mention.

Police said they were not in a position to provide further information as the matter is before court.

