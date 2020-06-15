Mercy for Vic man who tried to kill wife

National
Mercy for Vic man who tried to kill wifeBy AAP Newswire
A grandfather who tried to give his wife a fatal overdose to end her Alzheimer's suffering won't go to jail.
Joseph Sugar, 88, gave himself and his wife Heather an overdose of insulin in December 2018, just days before they were due to be separated into different care facilities.
Mrs Sugar had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014 and was no longer able to recognise her family, wash or dress herself, or control her outbursts.
Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth said Mrs Sugar had seen her parents die with dementia and the couple's children said she had often expressed a wish to be "put out of her misery" if she ended up like them.
Sugar now only has limited visits with his wife, which he finds extremely distressing.
Justice Hollingworth said in sentencing Sugar on Monday that justice and mercy were considerations.
She convicted him of attempted murder and ordered he be freed on an agreement to be of good behaviour for two years.
Lifeline 13 11 14
beyondblue 1300 22 4636