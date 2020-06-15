National

Mercy for Vic man who tried to kill wife

By AAP Newswire

General view of the Supreme Court of Victoria (file image) - AAP

1 of 1

A grandfather who tried to give his wife a fatal overdose to end her Alzheimer's suffering won't go to jail.

Joseph Sugar, 88, gave himself and his wife Heather an overdose of insulin in December 2018, just days before they were due to be separated into different care facilities.

Mrs Sugar had been diagnosed with Alzheimer's in 2014 and was no longer able to recognise her family, wash or dress herself, or control her outbursts.

Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth said Mrs Sugar had seen her parents die with dementia and the couple's children said she had often expressed a wish to be "put out of her misery" if she ended up like them.

Sugar now only has limited visits with his wife, which he finds extremely distressing.

Justice Hollingworth said in sentencing Sugar on Monday that justice and mercy were considerations.

She convicted him of attempted murder and ordered he be freed on an agreement to be of good behaviour for two years.

Lifeline 13 11 14

beyondblue 1300 22 4636

Latest articles

Sport

Star-spangled Shepparton

Tallygaroopna greyhound racing stalwarts Theo and Fay Van Taarling have spent a virtual lifetime in the sport. According to Theo, 66, the husband-and-wife team started training in 1974, prior to a 15-year break to raise three children, and then...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Crosshaven helps lift Lindsay Park to the lead of Victorian trainer premiership

It may have taken every ounce of talent, but Crosshaven saluted in style for Euroa’s Lindsay Park Racing on Saturday. The two-year-old added to his debut win last month by taking out the Sheamus Mills Bloodstock Handicap at Moonee Valley. Ridden by...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Victorian Government reveals return date for community sport

Starting dates for district sport to return have been locked in. The Victorian Government announced today contact sports could resume full-contact training for ages over 18 from July 13, followed by full competition on July 20. And for juniors aged...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire
National

Thousands at WA’s Black Lives Matter rally

Thousands have protested against racial injustice at Perth’s Black Lives Matter rally despite the threat of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire