National

Victorian jury trials to resume next month

By AAP Newswire

A barrister carries documents and a wig - AAP

1 of 1

Victorians will start being called back for jury duty this week, with trials to begin again next month.

The Supreme Court will run three criminal trials at a time, and five will run in the County Court, starting on July 20.

Trials will look a little different in the Supreme Court, with accused people to sit in media seats, lawyers in the jury box and jurors to sit throughout the public seats.

In the County Court the jury boxes will be extended to fit socially distanced jurors.

Jurors will be selected from larger virtual pools and anyone who is unable to sit on a jury because of coronavirus can apply for a deferral.

Justice Elizabeth Hollingworth said on Monday that courts were under "enormous pressure" to determine which cases would go ahead first.

Latest articles

Sport

Star-spangled Shepparton

Tallygaroopna greyhound racing stalwarts Theo and Fay Van Taarling have spent a virtual lifetime in the sport. According to Theo, 66, the husband-and-wife team started training in 1974, prior to a 15-year break to raise three children, and then...

Tyler Maher
Sport

Crosshaven helps lift Lindsay Park to the lead of Victorian trainer premiership

It may have taken every ounce of talent, but Crosshaven saluted in style for Euroa’s Lindsay Park Racing on Saturday. The two-year-old added to his debut win last month by taking out the Sheamus Mills Bloodstock Handicap at Moonee Valley. Ridden by...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Victorian Government reveals return date for community sport

Starting dates for district sport to return have been locked in. The Victorian Government announced today contact sports could resume full-contact training for ages over 18 from July 13, followed by full competition on July 20. And for juniors aged...

Aydin Payne

MOST POPULAR

National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire
National

Thousands at WA’s Black Lives Matter rally

Thousands have protested against racial injustice at Perth’s Black Lives Matter rally despite the threat of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire