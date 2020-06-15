Qld allowing 100 mourners at funerals

One hundred mourners will be allowed to attend funerals in Queensland from Tuesday.

The easing of restrictions doubles the number of people allowed to attend.

Health Minister Steven Miles told reporters limiting the number of mourners was one of the hardest restrictions to implement.

"It's an event that people don't get to choose the timing of," he said on Monday.

"We've received hundreds of heartbreaking stories from families, wanting to have more people to grieve their loved ones."

Funeral organisers will have to keep a list of names and contact details of attendees for eight weeks, and provide it to authorities if any of them are diagnosed with coronavirus.

Queensland again has no new confirmed cases overnight, with the number of active cases remaining at five and the total at 1065.

Despite a streak of low cases, Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk on Monday said the government would not considering opening borders before the end of June.