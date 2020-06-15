National

Deputy PM wants Victorian ALP investigated

By AAP Newswire

Federal Labor leader Anthony Albanese says a Victorian state government minister who has been accused of branch-stacking has no influence of any members of his caucus.

Adem Somyurek is accused of handing over thousands of dollars in cash and using parliamentary employees to create fake branch members to gain influence within Labor.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack has called for an investigation into the allegations.

The report on Nine's 60 Minutes and The Age newspaper said Mr Somyurek also boasted of having influence over federal Labor MPs from Victoria.

"No-one watching that program outside of Victoria, including my federal colleagues, would have heard of this bloke, it is as simple as that," Mr Albanese told ABC News Breakfast on Monday.

He said any of those MPs in the federal caucus named in the reports had his backing.

"They are doing a good job representing their local electorates and they deserve better than to be distracted by this bloke."

Mr McCormack earlier said the allegations were unacceptable.

"There's obviously questions for Labor to address in this matter. And so they should. And you know, it's just not on," Mr McCormack told the ABC.

"People who are hurting badly from bushfires, from prolonged drought and from COVID-19, don't want to see politicians allegedly behaving in this sort of way.

"Of course there should be an inquiry into it."

Branch stacking involves recruiting or signing up members for a local branch of a political party to influence the outcome of candidate preselections for parliament.

It is against Labor rules to pay for other people's memberships.

Party members are required to sign a form declaring they have paid for their own memberships.

Footage shows Mr Somyurek withdrawing $2000 in cash from an ATM on April 13, before handing it and dozens of party membership forms to an adviser working for fellow Labor minister Marlene Kairouz.

The adviser then delivers the forms and cash to ALP head office.

A similar cash drop-off reportedly occurred earlier in the year.

