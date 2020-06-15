National

Aust Post adamant no job losses, pay cuts

By AAP Newswire

Australia Post is again trying to allay fears of job losses if the agency gets the regulatory green light for changes to deliveries during the coronavirus pandemic.

"I am giving you my word today that there are no plans for forced redundancies," CEO Christine Holgate wrote in a letter to federal MPs, The Australian reports.

Australia Post is on Monday due to meet with crossbench senators about its plans, which need the approval of parliament.

The temporary changes, first announced in April, would allow it to extend letter delivery times to every second day business day and mover some door to door posties to delivery vans.

The changes are designed to deal with unprecedented demand for parcel deliveries and declining letter volumes, during the coronavirus outbreak.

Ms Colgate told MPs in her letter that "restrictions on travel, domestic and international air capacity, and social-distancing and hygiene measures in our facilities and vehicles continue to significantly impact our ability to deliver".

Australia Post has asked for the new measures to remain in place until June 30 next year.

But the Communications, Electrical and Plumbing Union fears one in four jobs could be axed if the new delivery model is approved.

Labor is continuing to pressure the government to drop the changes.

