Aussie actor sentenced to death in China

By AAP Newswire

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham. - AAP

An Australian actor turned financial investor has been sentenced to death in China for drug smuggling, with friends claiming he has been set up.

Karm Gilespie, 56, was sentenced to death in the Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court on Saturday and has just 10 days to appeal the verdict.

He was arrested in 2013 with more than 7.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in his check-in luggage while attempting to board an international flight from Baiyun Airport, in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

The court also ordered all of Mr Gilespie's personal property be confiscated.

In a post on Facebook, Bali-based entrepreneur Roger James Hamilton said he taught Mr Gilespie seven years ago before he suddenly vanished.

"We spent a few years trying to find out how he could disappear so suddenly and so entirely. After that, we resigned ourselves to the idea that he had left because he wanted to start a new life," he wrote.

"Today I heard the news of what had happened to him."

Mr Hamilton claims his friend had been duped into carrying the drugs by investors, who asked had him to carry presents back to Australia on their behalf.

"Knowing Karm, and knowing the love he had (and has) for his wife and his children, this is not a man that deserves to lose his life," he said.

Another friend also took to Facebook to express his sadness and shock.

"The Karm I met would never get knowingly involved in such a crime and does not deserve such a severe penalty for his trusting nature being taken advantage of," Andy Greenhill wrote.

Mr Gilespie once worked as an actor before turning to investing, motivational speaking and business coaching, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham told Sky News' Sunday Agenda program the development was "very distressing for Mr Gilespie and his loved ones".

He said Australia condemns the use of the death penalty and will continue to provide consular assistance.

Asked whether the sentence was linked to the ongoing political row between China and Australia the minister said: "We shouldn't necessarily view it as such."

"This is a reminder to all Australians ... that Australian laws don't apply overseas."

