Claremont murders trial end inches closer

The Claremont serial killings trial is set to resume after illness and a technical glitch threw the epic proceedings off schedule.

Closing submissions were due to be heard in the Western Australian Supreme Court case last week and were expected to take days but only lasted for a little over an hour due to prosecutor Carmel Barbagallo being clearly unwell.

Ms Barbagallo appeared via videolink from her home but the link kept dropping out, prompting Justice Stephen Hall to adjourn the hearing, saying he would not want her to feel obliged to soldier on "and give a less than desired performance ... given how important this case is."

The accused, Bradley Robert Edwards, denies killing secretary Sarah Spiers, 18, childcare worker Jane Rimmer, 23, and 27-year-old solicitor Ciara Glennon in 1996 and 1997.

But the month before the trial started, the 51-year-old confessed to raping a teenager he violently abducted from a Claremont park and dragged through nearby Karrakatta Cemetery in 1995.

He also admitted indecently assaulting an 18-year-old woman as she slept in her Huntingdale home in 1988.

The prosecution argues DNA and fibres from Edwards' Telstra work car and clothing links those two crimes to the murders of Ms Glennon and Ms Rimmer, who had similar defensive and neck wounds, and were dumped in bushland at opposite ends of Perth.

But there is no physical evidence for Ms Spiers as her body has never been found.

The trial resumes on Monday and it is hoped Ms Barbagallo will have recovered.