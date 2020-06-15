National

Aussies want funds put towards virus jab

By AAP Newswire

AUSTRALIA COVID-19 VACCINE TRIAL - AAP

1 of 1

Most Australians believe boosting funding to find a coronavirus vaccine or treatment is the best way to support the economy.

More than 3200 Australians were asked about the government's coronavirus response policies, and which ones would best solve economic woes.

Three quarters said increasing funding for a vaccine or treatment would make the most difference.

Study co-author Matthew Gray from the Australian National University's Centre for Social Research Methods isn't surprised.

"If a vaccine or effective treatment can be found then it would enable the world to open up again," he said.

"The problem is there is no guarantee of a cure being found and if one is found how quickly this will happen."

Scientists around the globe are rushing to find a vaccine for coronavirus, which is expected to take about 18 months.

Trials for potentials vaccines have begun in Australia and overseas.

After vaccine funding, Australians think opening up pubs, clubs and cafes will best support the economy.

Extending JobKeeper wage subsidies and boosting JobSeeker dole payments beyond their September expiry was the third most supported measure.

Greens and Labor voters were most supportive of this, while coalition voters were the least.

Latest articles

Sport

Victorian Government reveals return date for community sport

Starting dates for district sport to return have been locked in. The Victorian Government announced today contact sports could resume full-contact training for ages over 18 from July 13, followed by full competition on July 20. And for juniors aged...

Aydin Payne
News

Kialla woman writes short story about losing mother to domestic violence

And on May 6, she released My Untold Truth

Charmayne Allison
News

Rushworth man suffers injuries in Shepparton police cell while resisting restraint

A man suffered three fractured ribs and a collapsed lung while resisting restraint by police in custody in Shepparton late last month.

Liz Mellino

MOST POPULAR

National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire
National

Thousands at WA’s Black Lives Matter rally

Thousands have protested against racial injustice at Perth’s Black Lives Matter rally despite the threat of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire