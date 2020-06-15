National

Oil storage opportunities sought: Taylor

By AAP Newswire

Energy Minister Angus Taylor. - AAP

1 of 1

The Morrison government is working with the Australian fuel industry to bolster Australia's domestic fuel security and ease pressures on the nation's refineries.

The includes temporary changes to the diesel standard to enable all Australian refineries to utilise excess jet fuel supplies.

"This will ease the storage pressures currently being felt by refineries from the drop in demand for fuel products as a result of COVID-19," Energy Minister Angus Taylor said in a statement on Monday.

"High quality diesel will continue to be supplied to the retail market and the change will not affect the operation of vehicles, the environment, or health and safety."

The government is also seeking opportunities to increase Australia's domestic fuel storage by seeking information from industry players on potential storage projects, the results of which will be announced later this year.

"The Australian government has a comprehensive fuel security package, with the next steps of this plan focusing on strengthening Australia's local industry," Mr Taylor said.

"The government wants to assess how we can best partner with industry to increase our storage capacity to further enhance our onshore fuel security."

This process forms part of the government's comprehensive storage program and follows on from Australia and the United State finalising a deal to store Australian government owned oil in the US Strategic Petroleum Reserve.

This came after Mr Taylor announced in April that the government would be taking advantage of the current low world oil prices to help Australia boost its oil holdings.

Latest articles

Rugby

Moses was pencilled in for NSW: Fittler

The NRL teams of NSW halfback candidates Mitchell Moses, Mitchell Pearce and Nathan Cleary dominate the top of the ladder after round eight.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Reds release Wallaby Speight to Biarritz

Wallabies winger Henry Speight is headed to French club Biarritz after securing a release from the Queensland Reds.

AAP Newswire
Rugby

Super Rugby NZ return spoiled by whistle

The Blues have joined the Highlanders as winners in an opening round of Super Rugby Aotearoa matches tarnished by officious refereeing.

AAP Newswire

MOST POPULAR

National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire
National

Thousands at WA’s Black Lives Matter rally

Thousands have protested against racial injustice at Perth’s Black Lives Matter rally despite the threat of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire