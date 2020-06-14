National

Aussies want funds put towards virus jab

By AAP Newswire

Most Australians believe boosting funding to find a coronavirus vaccine or treatment is the best way to support the economy.

More than 3200 Australians were asked about the government's coronavirus response policies, and which ones would best solve economic woes.

Three quarters said increasing funding for a vaccine or treatment would make the most difference.

Study co-author Matthew Gray from the Australian National University's Centre for Social Research Methods isn't surprised.

"If a vaccine or effective treatment can be found then it would enable the world to open up again," he said.

"The problem is there is no guarantee of a cure being found and if one is found how quickly this will happen."

Scientists around the globe are rushing to find a vaccine for coronavirus, which is expected to take about 18 months.

Trials for potentials vaccines have begun in Australia and overseas.

After vaccine funding, Australians think opening up pubs, clubs and cafes will best support the economy.

Extending JobKeeper wage subsidies and boosting JobSeeker dole payments beyond their September expiry was the third most supported measure.

Greens and Labor voters were most supportive of this, while coalition voters were the least.

