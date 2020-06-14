National

Freight flights secured from SE Queensland

By AAP Newswire

The federal government has helped to secure two direct freight routes to Hong Kong and Singapore for south east Queensland farmers to get their produce into key overseas export markets.

From Sunday, Cathay Pacific will start a weekly direct freight flight carrying local beef, pork, eggs, fruit and vegetables from Toowoomba's Wellcamp Airport to Hong Kong.

From Friday, Singapore Airlines will also start a weekly freight flight between Toowoomba and Singapore, carrying between 30-40 tonnes of local produce.

Federal Trade Minister Simon Birmingham said that the COVID-19 pandemic had created barriers for exporters and these flights would make it easier for local farmers to get their high-quality produce overseas.

"With very few passenger planes flying overseas at present, we need to make sure local farmers and producers across south east Queensland still have avenues to get their produce over to their overseas customers," Minister Birmingham said in a statement on Sunday.

"The more local product we can get out the door, the more local jobs we can protect and the more export dollars we can generate for the region."

