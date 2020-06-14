National

WA eyes more COVID-19 restriction easing

By AAP Newswire

Electronic sign outside Optus Stadium saying the AFL game was closed. - AAP

1 of 1

Perth's Optus Stadium could be allowed to hold more than advised by the national cabinet under the next phase of easing COVID-19 restrictions, given low infection rates in Western Australia.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Friday stadiums seating up to 40,000 would be allowed to fill to 25 per cent capacity next month, as would big arts and cultural venues, along with ticketed and seated outdoor festivals.

Optus Stadium's capacity is more than 60,000 but can be expanded to 70,000 for concerts.

Premier Mark McGowan said states could exercise their own discretion.

"Whilst we work cooperatively as part of the federation, as part of the national cabinet, at times we make decisions that meet the needs of our state, as an isolated state with low rates of infection," Mr McGowan told reporters on Sunday.

"We've used our isolation to our advantage and that allows us to do things differently to a degree.

"So the chief health officer and the government will discuss that over the coming week."

Capacities at Crown Perth casino and big concerts will also be considered in coming days, Mr McGowan said, but there was reluctance to reopen nightclubs in light of outbreaks linked to the venues in South Korea and Japan.

"That might be one that has to wait a bit longer," he said.

