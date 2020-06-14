Welfare groups decry live export exemption

Animal welfare groups are outraged a live export ship is being allowed to sail from Western Australia to the Middle East during the northern summer ban, after the federal Department of Agriculture granted an exemption.

The Al Kuwait has been stranded at Fremantle Port for the past three weeks due to a coronavirus outbreak among crew.

Rural Export and Trading WA was initially denied an exemption to the three-and-a-half month northern summer ban, which began on June 1 and was prompted by thousands of sheep dying from heat stress aboard the Awassi Express in 2017.

But on Saturday the department said it had approved a fresh application.

WA agriculture minister Alannah MacTiernan said a 25 per cent reduction in stocking density and stopping at only one port should go some way to addressing animal welfare concerns.

But World Animal Protection said the exemption should not have been granted.

"This new development is shocking and will see Australian animals suffer," head of campaigns Ben Pearson said.

The RSPCA was also against the decision, saying the welfare of the sheep had taken a back seat to the livelihood of the exporter.

However, the Australian Livestock Exporters' Council said the Al Kuwait was the world's biggest purpose-built livestock vessel and had a record of excellent animal welfare outcomes.

"With reduced stocking density and appropriate risk management practices and plans in place, the shipment will provide the Middle East with much needed protein and supply chain security," the organisation said.

"Never has the maintenance of international trade been more important and as a country we should be doing our utmost to facilitate this, showing respect for these longstanding relationships and to service food security needs globally."

Thirteen of the Al Kuwait's 48 crew remained in hotel quarantine on Saturday.

The department says the vessel must set sail by Wednesday.