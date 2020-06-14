National

Birmingham urges dialogue with China

By AAP Newswire

Simon Birmingham and then PM Malcolm Turnbull meet Chinese officials. - AAP

1 of 1

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham hopes China agrees to talks to soothe tensions between the two countries "sooner rather than later"

Senator Birmingham's Chinese counterpart has previously ignored his phone calls to try and and heal growing frictions, which appeared to start when Australia pursued an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus.

China has since slapped a hefty tariff on imports on Australian barley, blocked certain beef imports and warned tourists and students not to travel to Australia because they say it is unsafe and racist.

In another development in the relationship with Australia's number one trading partner, China announced on Saturday it was sentencing an Australian drug smuggler, Karm Gilespie, to death after being in prison there since 2013.

Asked on Sky New's Sunday Agenda program whether he thought this incident was linked to the ongoing political row between China and Australia, the senator said: "We shouldn't necessarily view it as such."

But he rejected any suggestion that Australia is not a safe country for visitors and students to live and study in.

"As a country we offer high quality education, an amazing lifestyle for those who come here, opportunities to experience the Australian way of life and, of course, a very safe environment," Senator Birmingham said.

He said over the past couple of years China had made similar types of warnings and that hadn't stopped Chinese students and tourists from coming to Australia.

The minister said he would like to visit China in person when it is appropriate given present international travel bans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"But I do think that in terms of dealing with points of difference between nations ... is dialogue, open discussion," he said.

"I hope that we will see China agree to that and do so, ideally, sooner rather than later. It doesn't need to wait for a visit, it can be done through virtual summits, phone calls or otherwise."

Latest articles

News

Shepparton police warn of spike in credit card thefts

Shepparton police are urging residents to be vigilant with their credit cards following a spike in thefts and shop deceptions in recent months. The warning comes following two recent cases around the Goulburn Valley which saw credit cards stolen...

Liz Mellino
News

Kialla woman writes short story about losing mother to domestic violence

And on May 6, she released My Untold Truth

Charmayne Allison
News

Help save three lives this week

Greater Shepparton residents are being asked to roll up their sleeves and give blood as part of National Blood Donor Week.

Morgan Dyer

MOST POPULAR

National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire
National

Thousands at WA’s Black Lives Matter rally

Thousands have protested against racial injustice at Perth’s Black Lives Matter rally despite the threat of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire