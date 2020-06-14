National

Indigenous health projects get $35m

By AAP Newswire

Flag at Parliament House - AAP

1 of 1

The Morrison government is investing $35 million into 42 national indigenous health projects, Health Minister Greg Hunt says.

These projects include ending avoidable indigenous deafness, ending avoidable indigenous blindness and help to eradicate chronic kidney disease.

However, he conceded on ABC television's Insiders program Australia hasn't been able to close the gap in infant mortality rates although there has been some improvement.

"But until there is parity, we will not be whole as a nation," Mr Hunt said.

The first round of this new funding - $14.44 million - will support nine successful grant projects that will identify what will contribute to successful healthcare delivery in indigenous populations and what barriers exist.

The second round of investments involves $19.785 million from 2019/20 to 2021/22 for the remaining 33 grants.

Successful projects span activities to address chronic disease prevention, early intervention and the treatment and management of diseases such as diabetes, cancer, renal disease and mental health.

Latest articles

News

Kialla woman writes short story about losing mother to domestic violence

And on May 6, she released My Untold Truth

Charmayne Allison
News

Help save three lives this week

Greater Shepparton residents are being asked to roll up their sleeves and give blood as part of National Blood Donor Week.

Morgan Dyer
News

Driving tests are resuming Monday, but the backlog could extend into September

Learner drivers whose P plate dreams were crushed by the COVID-19 shutdown can now expect a phone call.

Daneka Hill

MOST POPULAR

National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire
National

Thousands at WA’s Black Lives Matter rally

Thousands have protested against racial injustice at Perth’s Black Lives Matter rally despite the threat of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire