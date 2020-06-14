National

Funds to ease Queensland surgery backlog

By AAP Newswire

Queensland Health Minister Steven Miles washes his hands at a hospital - AAP

The Palaszczuk government is committing $250 million on an elective surgery blitz to reduce the backlog in non-urgent operations created by COVID-19 restrictions.

Health Minister Steven Miles is expected to outline the quarter of a billion investment on Sunday that will ease the rising patient wait-list numbers.

More than 7000 Queenslanders have waited longer than medically recommended for their procedures.

The additional funds will provide extra theatre lists at night and on weekends and also buy theatre time in the private sector, The Sunday Mail reports.

Queensland Health Director-General John Wakefield said the $250 million commitment would allow a return to pre-pandemic levels of elective surgery much sooner than planned.

Queensland had more than 52,200 patients on elective surgery lists on June 1.

