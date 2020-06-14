National

Australia working to open up economy

By AAP Newswire

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham says the Australian government is making preparations to reopen the Australian economy to select business travel when the health advice permits.

News Corp newspapers reported work is being done to slash the quarantine period for corporate travellers from hubs in the Asia-Pacific with low rates of COVID-19 to boost business travel.

Senator Birmingham told Sky News' Sunday Agenda program there was a lot of contingency work now being done.

"Contingency work occurs in relation to thinking about how when the circumstances allow and the health advice permits, we might open up further to other safe countries in the region."

He said he couldn't put a firm date on when a travel bubble may open between Australia and New Zealand, but talks between Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his NZ counterpart Jacinda Ardern continue.

"There are complex contingency issues to be dealt with, we are working through those," Minister Birmingham said.

"When New Zealand is ready and we're ready, then we look forward to welcoming our Kiwi cousins back."

