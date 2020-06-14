National

China death sentence distressing: minister

By AAP Newswire

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham

Trade Minister Simon Birmingham says the sentencing of a Australian to death in China for drug smuggling should not necessarily be linked to the ongoing friction between the countries.

Cam Gillespie was arrested with more than 7.5 kilograms of methamphetamine in his check-in luggage in 2013 while attempting to board an international flight from Baiyun Airport in the southern Chinese city of Guangzhou.

The Guangzhou Intermediate People's Court announced his sentencing on Saturday. The court also ordered that all of Gillespie's personal property be confiscated.

"This is very distressing for Mr Gillespie and his loved ones, and our government will continue to provided consular assistance," Senator Birmingham told Sky News' Sunday Agenda program.

He said Gillespie still has a 10-day window to appeal the verdict.

He said Australia condemns the death penalty in all circumstances across all countries.

"This is a reminder to all Australians ... that Australian laws don't apply overseas, that other countries have much harsher penalties, particularly in relation to matters such as drug trafficking," the minister said.

Asked whether he thought this incident was linked to the ongoing political row between China and Australia, the senator said: "We shouldn't necessarily view it as such."

