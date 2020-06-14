National

Survey reveals virus’ mental toll on young

By AAP Newswire

AUSTRALIA CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 - AAP

1 of 1

Young Australians are worried the coronavirus pandemic has damaged their future prospects, with one in two saying their mental health has gotten worse since the outbreak started.

Headspace is urging people to reach out for help, as their research released Sunday revealed the impacts the virus has had on 15 to 25 year olds.

Chief executive Jason Trethowan said the survey raised serious concerns for the future wellbeing of Australia's young.

"This sense of fear and uncertainty has the potential to be quite significant," Mr Trethowan said.

One in five said they needed mental health support but weren't getting it, with 66 per cent saying they hadn't considered getting help.

Young women were more likely than young men to say their mental health had suffered due to the virus.

Two in five young people said it had damaged their confidence in achieving their future goals.

Nearly one in two young people said the pandemic had impacted their relationships with friends, their studies and their mood.

The report also revealed young people were struggling with the pandemic more than their parents thought.

One in two parents felt their kids had become more isolated.

Headspace's clinical practice director Vikki Ryall said young people should be reaching out to their mates or family.

"Initiating open and honest conversations with your loved ones is really important during this time," she said.

Latest articles

Sport

Jacobson rounds out virtual championship in strong fashion

A whirlwind campaign behind the virtual wheel has come to an end for Shepparton’s Garry Jacobson. The Matt Stone Racing driver qualified strongly and claimed one top-10 finish in Wednesday night’s final round of the Supercars All Stars E-Series...

Aydin Payne
Sport

Former Cat set to debut as Dog

Mooroopna’s Laitham Vandermeer will make his AFL debut this weekend for the Western Bulldogs.

Tyler Maher
Sport

Huge interest in Echuca meeting

Crowds will not feature at tomorrow’s Echuca Racing Club meeting. But the fields for the nine-race card will be stacked. The club has fielded astronomical interest in the meeting, with 642 nominations received, leading to the nine races. Club...

Shepparton News

MOST POPULAR

National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire
National

Thousands at WA’s Black Lives Matter rally

Thousands have protested against racial injustice at Perth’s Black Lives Matter rally despite the threat of coronavirus.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire