Survey reveals virus’ mental toll on young

Young Australians are worried the coronavirus pandemic has damaged their future prospects, with one in two saying their mental health has gotten worse since the outbreak started.

Headspace is urging people to reach out for help, as their research released Sunday revealed the impacts the virus has had on 15 to 25 year olds.

Chief executive Jason Trethowan said the survey raised serious concerns for the future wellbeing of Australia's young.

"This sense of fear and uncertainty has the potential to be quite significant," Mr Trethowan said.

One in five said they needed mental health support but weren't getting it, with 66 per cent saying they hadn't considered getting help.

Young women were more likely than young men to say their mental health had suffered due to the virus.

Two in five young people said it had damaged their confidence in achieving their future goals.

Nearly one in two young people said the pandemic had impacted their relationships with friends, their studies and their mood.

The report also revealed young people were struggling with the pandemic more than their parents thought.

One in two parents felt their kids had become more isolated.

Headspace's clinical practice director Vikki Ryall said young people should be reaching out to their mates or family.

"Initiating open and honest conversations with your loved ones is really important during this time," she said.