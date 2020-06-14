Vic GP isolates after working at clinics

A doctor who worked at three medical clinics while potentially infectious with coronavirus is in isolation.

The Victorian health department announced on Saturday the GP was one of eight of the latest COVID-19 cases.

The male GP is asymptomatic and caught the virus from a close contact, who also showed no symptoms.

He worked at Lilydale Medical Clinic on June 11 and Cedars Medical Clinic in Coburg and Croydon Family Practice on June 9.

The department is contacting all potentially affected patients and the clinics are being cleaned.

Six other virus cases were detected in returned travellers in hotel quarantine, and one is a household contact linked to the outbreak at the Rydges on Swanston hotel.

Meanwhile, the government has announced $9.8 million in funding for homeless Victorians to stay in emergency hotel accommodation.

Housing Minister Richard Wynne said the scheme would ensure those experiencing homelessness could stay safe long after coronavirus.

Victorians can now meet up to 20 people in their home or in a public space.

Restaurants, cafes and pubs can have up to 20 customers dine in, and businesses such as beauty therapists can see clients.

Chief Health Officer Brett Sutton said there was no need for attendees at last weekend's Black Lives Matter protest to quarantine or get tested, but if any symptoms did arise, testing was critical.

There are 47 active cases in Victoria at the moment, of which only one is in intensive care.

There has been a total of 1711 confirmed coronavirus cases in the state and 19 deaths.