Protesters undeterred by virus warnings

By AAP Newswire

Protesters have defied public health warnings to rally across the country amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Chief medical officer Professor Brendan Murphy has repeatedly urged people not to take to the streets after thousands turned out across the country last weekend for Black Lives Matter rallies, saying such events "really are dangerous".

But protesters nonetheless turned out to rallies in support of refugees and the BLM movement in Sydney, Perth, Darwin, Adelaide and Melbourne on Friday and Saturday.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack fears the protests could spark a second wave of COVID-19.

"These people who want to go into protest, they ought to think long and hard about their actions," Mr McCormack said.

"The courts say no. The chief medical officer ... says no. Common sense would dictate to them that they should be staying at home."

Australia had recorded 12 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours as of Saturday afternoon, taking the national case total 7302.

Recently-confirmed cases include a general practitioner in Victoria and employees at two Sydney public schools.

Laguna Street Public School in Sydney's south has been temporarily closed to on-site learning and its students directed to self-isolate following a staff member's positive COVID-19 test.

Meanwhile, the federal government has granted an exemption to its live export ban so thousands of sheep left stranded following a COVID-19 outbreak on a livestock ship in Western Australia can be sent to the Middle East.

The exemption includes measures to protect the health and welfare of the sheep including unloading at one port only, not loading a hotter area of the ship near the engine room, and only taking sheep that can best tolerate heat. A vet will also join the voyage.

