Melbourne protests on indefinite detention

Protests calling for refugees stuck in indefinite detention to be freed have taken place in eight Melbourne locations to avoid fines for mass gatherings.

Refugee men housed at the Mantra Bell City hotel in the northern suburb of Preston were glued to their windows and waved at cameras on Saturday as they watched a small rally in the street below.

Police had earlier threatened fines if protests numbered more than 20 people, so the Refugee Action Collective opted for caution with limited numbers, face masks and hand sanitiser.

The hotel rally heard from Priya Murugappan, a Tamil asylum seeker who had been living in Biloela, Queensland with her husband and two children before the government tried to deport them.

The family have spent more than two years in detention fighting their deportation, first in Melbourne, before being transferred to Christmas Island in 2019.

"We are very lonely and we are very depressed," Priya said in a recorded message with translation.

"Our children are struggling.

"They have no support at all in this detention centre.

"They have nothing to play with.

"As parents we are in a helpless situation to support our children with their development.

"I beg the government to let us go back to Biloela, at least for the sake of our children."

Activist Angelica Panopoulos told a crowd outside the Mantra hotel that the refugees housed there had been transported from Manus Island for medical care and had been stuck in the hotel for at least seven months, some close to a year.

Since the coronavirus pandemic, concerns about their immediate health and welfare had increased.

"They have been stuck inside that place, three to a room, without adequate access to hand sanitiser and soap and this is in a global pandemic," Ms Panopoulos said.

"Guards are constantly changing over, meaning they are exposed to people who could potentially have COVID-19."

Former refugee from Sri Lanka and campaigner Aran Mylvaganam said a man who had been at the Broadmeadows detention centre for 11 years was suffering leukemia, and there were grave concerns for his welfare if he contracted the virus.

"Refugees are crammed in small places," Mr Mylvaganam said.

"They have no way to self isolate, they are in regular contact with many different workers."

Other protests were held at Australian Border Force offices in the Docklands, Broadmeadows detention centre, Liberal Party headquarters and the Home Affairs office in the CBD.

The Refugee Action Collective has held several protests at the Mantra hotel recently, including a car convoy which resulted in 30 fines of $1652 each which the group is contesting.

Protests were also held in Sydney and Brisbane on Saturday.