National

WA virus ship to take sheep to Middle East

By AAP Newswire

The Al Kuwait live export ship docked in Fremantle harbour - AAP

1 of 1

Thousands of sheep left stranded in Western Australia after a livestock ship became infected with coronavirus will be sent to the Middle East, with the federal government granting an exemption to its live export ban.

The Al Kuwait vessel docked in Fremantle on May 22 and had been set to take 56,000 sheep before crew members began testing positive to COVID-19.

Earlier this month, the federal agriculture department denied Rural Export and Trading WA an exemption to its northern summer live export ban on the basis of animal welfare concerns.

But on Saturday the department said it had approved a fresh application to have some sheep sent to the Middle East onboard the Al Kuwait.

It must set sail by Wednesday, the department said in a statement.

The exemption includes strict measures to protect the health and welfare of the sheep including unloading at one port only, not loading a hotter area of the ship near the engine room and only taking sheep that can best tolerate heat.

A vet will also join the voyage.

The sheep are being held in a feedlot south of Perth and had been set to be slaughtered in WA as a result of the first application being denied.

The northern summer ban was sparked by thousands of sheep dying from heat stress aboard the Awassi Express in 2017.

Thirteen crew from the Al Kuwait remain infected with coronavirus and are in hotel quarantine.

Latest articles

News

Tobacco excise rise sends smokers to black market

AUSTRALIA’S illicit tobacco consumption has reached an all-time high as tobacco excise pushes the cost of cigarettes to record levels. The annual KPMG UK report into illicit tobacco consumption in Australia found the illicit trade now accounted for...

Ivy Jensen
News

Excited students fill classrooms as last grades go back to school

THERE were plenty of excited faces yesterday as the grade three through to year 10 students finally made their way back into the classroom after weeks of remote learning. For many schools around the area, this means a majority of their students are...

Alex Gretgrix
News

Slow down, Echuca police plead

MOTORISTS across Campaspe Shire continue to put police and first responders at risk by not slowing down around emergency sites. Senior Constable Bren Lodi of Campaspe Highway Patrol worked over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend and found only...

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire
National

Four teens dead after crash in Townsville

Four teens have been killed following a crash in a stolen car early on Sunday morning near Townsville, in northern Queensland.

AAP Newswire