National

Refugee protesters to flout health order

By AAP Newswire

Police officers at the protest in Sydney - AAP

1 of 1

A refugee activist group is planning to flout a Supreme Court ban by holding an "exercise protest" in Sydney's CBD.

The Refugee Action Coalition is pushing ahead with the event, planned to take place at Town Hall at 2pm on Saturday, despite the Supreme Court on Thursday night ruling it a prohibited public assembly.

NSW Police opposed the event on health grounds amid the coronavirus pandemic, warning they could not guarantee against the spread of the potentially deadly disease at the event.

Justice Walton Michael Walton ruled that the public health risks did not outweigh "the rights to public assembly and freedom of speech in the present context".

Just under 300 people have registered their intention to attend the "Free the refugees: National day of action" event on Facebook, with another 1200 expressing their interest.

RAC organisers say they would still hold the event. However, they are now planning an "exercise protest" to get around regulations.

Under public health orders, a gathering of more than 20 people is prohibited in NSW, however, public exercise is not.

"Join an exercise protest by riding your bike, walking or jogging in small groups around the block around Sydney Town Hall," RAC posted to Facebook.

"You can even wear your exercise gear if you like. If people try to stop you and ask if you are part of the protest, you can tell them you are simply exercising, which is not illegal."

NSW Police has warned that anyone attending the protest risks being fined and arrested.

A 24-year-old woman was fined $1000 for disobeying a police move-on order during a Black Lives Matter protest in the Sydney CBD on Friday night.

Around 300 protesters attended the march but were outnumbered by 600 police officers and the group quickly moved from Town Hall to Hyde Park.

"I again issue the same advice to anyone who thinks that they can come into the city and engage in an unauthorised public gathering - do not do it," NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Michael Willing said.

"We will have sufficient resources, the same as we had (on Friday night) out on the ground and we'll take whatever action we need to take to ensure that the COVID health order is abided by and that the community is kept safe."

Latest articles

News

Tobacco excise rise sends smokers to black market

AUSTRALIA’S illicit tobacco consumption has reached an all-time high as tobacco excise pushes the cost of cigarettes to record levels. The annual KPMG UK report into illicit tobacco consumption in Australia found the illicit trade now accounted for...

Ivy Jensen
News

Excited students fill classrooms as last grades go back to school

THERE were plenty of excited faces yesterday as the grade three through to year 10 students finally made their way back into the classroom after weeks of remote learning. For many schools around the area, this means a majority of their students are...

Alex Gretgrix
News

Slow down, Echuca police plead

MOTORISTS across Campaspe Shire continue to put police and first responders at risk by not slowing down around emergency sites. Senior Constable Bren Lodi of Campaspe Highway Patrol worked over the Queen’s Birthday long weekend and found only...

Ivy Jensen

MOST POPULAR

National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire
National

Four teens dead after crash in Townsville

Four teens have been killed following a crash in a stolen car early on Sunday morning near Townsville, in northern Queensland.

AAP Newswire