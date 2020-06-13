National

Hunt for killer of Vic man ramps up

By AAP Newswire

37-year-old Newborough man Jarrad Lovison and his bike

The hunt for the killer of Victorian man Jarrad Lovison has ramped up in the state.

Mr Lovison's body was found dumped in bushland at Moondara on May 23.

Detectives will head to Newborough and Moe in the Latrobe Valley next week, Victoria Police said on Saturday.

"Investigators are travelling to the area again next week in the hope of turning up further clues about who is responsible for Jarrad's death and why," spokeswoman Natalie Webster said.

The 37-year-old was last seen on April 15 in Newborough riding his green mountain bike along March Street. The bike has still not been found.

Earlier that day Mr Lovison was spotted at Kmart and Woolworths in Moe, then met a friend in Newborough.

He was reported missing shortly after.

Mr Lovison is described as being 213cm tall with a slim build and was last seen wearing a dark-coloured top and pants, dark runners with red socks.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police.

