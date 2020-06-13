National

Govt gives cancer treatment projects $12m

The Morrison government is providing more than $3.5 million to the Cancer Council NSW to research what demand for cancer treatment will look like over the next five years.

It is one of six projects researching five-year patterns in cancer incidence that will share around $12 million through the government's Medical Research Future Fund.

"Health system costs for cancer are escalating as the population ages and new high-cost technologies are developed," Health Minister Greg Hunt said in a statement.

"Predicting changes in cancer trends will be critical to ensuring treatments are based on the best evidence, are targeted to the individual patient, and are available where and when needed."

OTHER CANCER PROJECTS:

* University of Melbourne - $2.3 million - To help predict the impact of current and new cancer treatments.

* Monash University - $459,000 - Epidemiological modelling to deliver better care for patients with myeloma.

* Australian National University - $2.2 million - Tools to value health change in paediatric populations.

* University of Melbourne - $2.3 million - Measuring and valuing changes in child health.

* University of Sydney - $1.4 million - Evidence on the clinical effectiveness and cost-effectiveness of digital breast tomosynthesis in identifying breast cancer.

