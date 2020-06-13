National

Perth readies for Black Lives Matter rally

By AAP Newswire

Thousands of protesters will defy politicians and police by gathering in Perth for Saturday's Black Lives Matter rally.

The peaceful protest at Langley Park is designed to raise awareness of Aboriginal deaths in custody and follows similar events held around the world.

Organisers have ignored Premier Mark McGowan's pleas to delay the protest until after the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Attendees are being asked to bring their own water, face masks and hand sanitiser, and stand 1.5 metres apart if they are from different households.

Anyone who is immunocompromised or suffers from respiratory, cardiac or other chronic illness is also urged to stay home.

More than 11,000 face masks have been donated by the local Chinese community for the event.

Police Commissioner Chris Dawson has ruled out shutting down the protest but warned any violence would be met with "strong policing".

"The last thing anyone wants is a violent, physical confrontation between police and people who want to express themselves in what is a global movement," he said.

Co-organiser Tanisha Bennell said the hosts had been working with the local council on how best to ensure social distancing was maintained after a man who attended the protest in Melbourne tested positive to the virus.

"We are encouraging and really pushing COVID safety, that is our top priority," she said.

Carly Lane, the indigenous wife of health minister and deputy premier Roger Cook, will be among the attendees despite the government urging people not to go.

Perth Police charged a man on Friday after the Captain James Stirling statue on Hay Street outside Town Hall was spray-painted.

The statue's neck and hands were painted red and an Aboriginal flag was painted over the inscription at the base.

A 30-year-old North Beach man is due to face the Perth Magistrates Court at an unspecified date charged with criminal damage or destruction of property.

