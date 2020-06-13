National

Police urge against Sydney CBD protests

By AAP Newswire

Police have warned they will be out in force if protesters proceed with a prohibited rally in Sydney's CBD amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The NSW Supreme Court earlier this week prohibited the "Free the refugees" protest scheduled for Saturday afternoon on the basis the health risks "outweigh the rights of public assembly and free speech".

But Refugee Action Coalition organiser James Supple said they were still planning to hold the rally following Justice Michael Walton's ruling on Thursday.

He urged attendees to observe social distancing measures and health guidelines.

Assistant Commissioner Mick Willing has warned police would be "out in force" to ensure compliance with the court ruling.

It comes after more than 600 officers flooded the CBD on Friday night as about 300 people protested against Aboriginal deaths in custody.

"I again issue the same advice to anyone who thinks that they can come into the city and engage in an unauthorised public gathering: Do not do it," Mr Willing told reporters on Friday.

"We will have sufficient resources, the same as we had tonight, out on the ground and will take whatever action we need to take to ensure that the COVID health order is applied by and that the community is kept safe."

NSW Police top brass have warned attendees can be moved on, potentially arrested or fined $1000.

One person, a 24-year-old woman, was issued a fine for disobeying a move-on direction at the protest on Friday night.

Meanwhile, the state's two-week streak of no new locally-acquired COVID-19 appears over after Rose Bay Public School was closed on Friday while NSW Health investigated a possible case in a staff member.

"Further testing confirmed this is a case of COVID-19," the department said in the evening.

"However, it should be stressed that the date of infection is still to be determined and this case may be an older infection."

The state otherwise reported three new cases on Friday - two in travellers in hotel quarantine and a previous case stemming from the Greg Mortimer cruise ship off the coast of South America.

