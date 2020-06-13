National

Protests prompt Vic Police fines threat

By AAP Newswire

Refugee activists will spread themselves out in Melbourne in an attempt to avoid the same fines copped by the Black Lives Matter organisers.

Victoria Police issued fines of $1652 each on three people behind the huge anti-racism rally last weekend and have threatened to do the same on Saturday to the Refugee Action Collective if they do not abide by outdoor gathering rules.

The group said its rallies will have no more than 20 people in eight different locations to protest against the indefinite detention of asylum seekers.

Health Minister Jenny Mikakos said a gathering of more than 20 would breach the chief health officer's legal directions, so police would have the ability to take action.

Meanwhile, a man in his 30s who attended Melbourne's BLM rally has coronavirus and his close contacts are in quarantine.

Victorian Deputy Chief Health Officer Annaliese van Diemen said there was a low risk that he passed the virus on to others, given he had no symptoms and was wearing a mask.

Four fresh cases were confirmed in Victoria on Friday, though none are believed to be linked to the protest.

One was detected through routine testing, two are in hotel quarantine and the other is the child at Kangaroo Ground Pre-School.

The pre-school was closed for deep cleaning, with contact tracing under way.

Victoria has now recorded 1703 cases, but only 49 of them are active with 1632 people having recovered from the condition.

Five people are currently in hospital, including one in intensive care. Nineteen have died.

Of the total cases, 179 are believed to be from community transmission.

