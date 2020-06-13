Business SA wants faster border moves

National

South Australia's peak business group says the five-week wait to reopen the state's borders to interstate travellers is too long.

SA will lift COVID-19 border restrictions from July 20, removing the need for interstate visitors to quarantine for two weeks after they arrive.

Next Friday, SA will also increase the number of patrons allowed in pubs, restaurants and other venues to a maximum of 300, with a limit of 75 people in any particular area.

It will then move to stage three of lifting virus restrictions on June 29, again earlier than expected.

At that stage, instead of the suggested limit of 100 people for particular venues or gatherings, a more simple density requirement of four square metres for each person will be imposed.

Business SA chief executive Martin Haese says the state government should look to welcome visitors from some areas, including Western Australia and the Northern Territory, immediately.

"Business SA commends the premier for listening to the business community with regards to re-opening our borders to help boost tourism and get the economy moving again," said Mr Haese.

"But we are asking the question, why wait?

"Five weeks in business right now is an eternity. Every day is costing businesses, who are in a race against time to re-establish themselves."

Mr Haese has also questioned the need for the four-square metre rule, which he says is crippling some venues.

He says SA should follow Western Australia's lead and impose a two-square metre requirement which would effectively allow businesses to operate at 50 per cent capacity.

