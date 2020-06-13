National

Brisbane hotel asylum protest to ramp up

By AAP Newswire

ASYLUM SEEKERS PROTEST BRISBANE - AAP

1 of 1

A blockade at a Brisbane hotel will ramp up over the weekend, supporters of detained asylum seekers have vowed.

A small group of die-hard protesters blockaded the Brisbane hotel on Friday, accusing the government of seeking to silence detained asylum seekers by moving them.

Supporters of about 120 detainees are vowing to mass in the exits to prevent access to the Kangaroo Point Central Hotel.

Protest numbers dwindled throughout Friday, with 20 to 30 people on site according to police but organisers are hopeful of a strong turnout on Saturday.

Protesters claim authorities are intent on relocating asylum seekers who've been in long-term detention at the hotel and have staged a series of balcony protests.

Brisbane City Greens councillor Jonathan Sri says protesters will continue their blockade into Saturday when a large rally is planned outside the hotel despite coronavirus warnings by the premier.

"I think if the premier is comfortable opening up schools and shopping malls then a few people spaced out on a road is probably not that high a risk," Mr Sri told AAP on Friday.

"The bigger risk is the mental health of people in detention."

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has warned people should not attend Saturday's free-the-refugees rally due to coronavirus fears.

Latest articles

News

Kialla woman writes short story about losing mother to domestic violence

And on May 6, she released My Untold Truth

Charmayne Allison
News

Help save three lives this week

Greater Shepparton residents are being asked to roll up their sleeves and give blood as part of National Blood Donor Week.

Morgan Dyer
News

Driving tests are resuming Monday, but the backlog could extend into September

Learner drivers whose P plate dreams were crushed by the COVID-19 shutdown can now expect a phone call.

Daneka Hill

MOST POPULAR

National

Teen driver charged over Qld crash deaths

Four Queensland teens are dead and a 14-year-old boy has been charged following a car accident in Townsville, prompting calls to improve youth support programs.

AAP Newswire
National

WA premier wants BLM Perth rally postponed

Thousands of people are expected to attend Perth’s Black Lives Matter protest, with police saying they will not shut the event down despite COVID-19 fears.

AAP Newswire
National

Four teens dead after crash in Townsville

Four teens have been killed following a crash in a stolen car early on Sunday morning near Townsville, in northern Queensland.

AAP Newswire